Witney Carson Reveals She Had COVID-19 When She Gave Birth to Her Son

Witney Carson had COVID-19 when she gave birth to her baby boy. During a Q&A on her Instagram Story, the 27-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro revealed she was positive for the virus in January when she and husband Carson McAllister welcomed their son, Leo.

"So I've debated sharing this or not... but yes we did have COVID when Leo was born," she wrote on her Instagram Story, according to screenshots obtained by multiple outlets.

In addition to having the virus herself, Carson revealed that she and her husband "gave [COVID-19] to my parents on Christmas Eve."

"They weren't out of quarantine yet and had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window," she wrote, adding that the moment "literally broke my heart into pieces."

Following Leo's birth, Carson said on Instagram that his arrival was "the hardest and best day of our lives," which included "24 hours of labor, 2 1/2 hours of pushing, and an unexpected C-section."

In an interview with ET in July, just days after announcing they were expecting, Carson and McAllister couldn't contain their excitement over their baby news.

"It's absolutely insane. It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised," Carson said. "So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre!"