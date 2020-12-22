Willow Smith Opens Up About Her Struggles With Anxiety on 'Red Table Talk' (Exclusive)

Willow Smith is getting candid about her ongoing anxiety episodes. The 20-year-old entertainer opened up about her struggles while sitting down on the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

In this exclusive clip from the powerful new episode, Willow opens up to her Red Table Talk co-hosts -- mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris -- and explains what it feels like when she becomes overwhelmed.

"Four days ago, I was having extreme anxiety," Willow recalls. "I couldn't talk, I had to just cocoon and like be with myself for a moment."

Turning to her mom, Willow explains, "That was so important because it would have been so much more intense if I had been looking to you to be like, 'Help me!'"

Willow says that, eventually, she started to feel more in control, "And then, when I was ready, I opened the cocoon."

The special episode of Red Table Talk featured suicide attempt survivors speaking out and opening up about their experiences and how they made it through.

For Willow, she understands the difficulty of dealing with an emotional crisis, and how lonely it can be to struggle with anxiety and other mental health issues.

"There's shame, there's guilt, there's sadness and confusion," Willow shares. "And then you don't even want to talk about it because you're like, 'I feel crazy, and I don't want them to think I'm crazy so I'm just not gonna say anything.'"

To see this emotional new Red Table Talk, tune-in to Facebook Watch on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know needs help or are in a crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text “NAMI” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.