William Hurt, Oscar Winner & Star of 'Broadcast News' and 'Body Heat,' Dead at 71

William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor, has died, according to multiplereports. He was 71.

The actor's son, Will, shared a statement, published by Deadline, announcing his father's passing.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," the statement shared. "He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

Hurt's career began in 1977, with a small recurring role on the TV series Kojak, and he made his big screen debut in the cult classic psychological horror masterpiece Altered States in 1980. Throughout his career, Hurt racked up over 100 acting credits to his name, and a carved out niche playing commanding and often malicious or duplicitous authority figures.

Hurt was nominated for an Oscar in three consecutive years, beginning in 1985 for his part in Kiss of the Spiderwoman -- for which he won the award -- and again in 1986 and 1987 for Children of a Lesser God and Broadcast News. He was nominated once again in 2006 for his role in A History of Violence.

One of his most high-profile recent roles comes as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he played Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and End Game, as well as Black Widow.

Additional acclaimed film credits include Body Heat, Dark City, The Big Chill, Until the End of the World, and many others.

Hurt is survived by his four children.