Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Makes 'RHOBH' Cameo, Pal Garcelle Beauvais Reveals She Also Dated Him

Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, made a cameo on Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and met up with actress and Housewives star Garcelle Beauvais to talk about how they handle their exes.

Garcelle was struggling with her relationship with her ex-husband, Mike Nilon. "I thought I married a person who would have my back, and to find out that he was cheating, there were no signs for me," she said. "I was blindsided. My girls, after my divorce, were there for me. They came and hung out at the house. They slept over. I think what makes us strong as women is when we can connect."

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Sheree also mentioned Will, noting that they maintained a relationship after their divorce for the sake of their 27-year-old son, Trey.

"Will and I, when we got divorced, we have never had a relationship that doesn't have Trey in the center of it," she said.

Sheree and Will split in 1995 after three years of marriage. He went on to marry Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Garcelle then dropped a bombshell of her own, revealing she "dated Will" before his relationship with Sheree.

"He was hot. He was a bachelor. I was single, you know? It happens in Hollywood," Garcelle said of the 51-year-old actor.

The ladies then joked that they were in a "throuple" with Will.

This isn't Sheree's first time on reality TV. She previously appeared in a 2014 episode of RHOBH, and also had a main role on the reality series Hollywood Exes.

