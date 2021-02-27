Will Smith & Trevor Noah to Have In-Depth Discussion About 14th Amendment - Watch the Teaser

Will Smith and Trevor Noah are educating people about the 14th Amendment and social justice.

To celebrate the launch of Amend: The Fight for America, Smith -- executive producer and host of the Netflix six-part docuseries -- will go live with The Daily Show host and special guests to discuss the new series and the future of social justice.

This 40-minute panel will continue the series’ conversation on where we stand with the 14th Amendment, the future of social justice and the new leaders moving it forward. The first teaser for Amend: A Discussion on The Series and the Promise of America was shared on Friday, with the full discussion to be released on Netflix US’ YouTube and TikTok on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m

Amend: The Fight for America "deploys a groundbreaking narrative format featuring a number of luminaries (Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi, and more) breathing life into speeches and writings by the 14th Amendment’s most ardent advocates and foes (including Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Andrew Johnson) with insights from an inclusive array of contemporary thought leaders and experts," per the logline.

The show is also described as "is a powerful, multimedia journey through American history that encourages viewers to question what a 'United States' really means."

ET. Amend: The Fight for America is now available globally on Netflix.