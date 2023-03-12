Will Smith Raps 'Just the Two of Us' With 10-Year-Old Musician

Will Smith is tapping back into the music. On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor shared an Instagram video of him doing a duet with 10-year-old bass player Ellen Alaverdyan to his song, "Just the Two of Us."

"Wow!! @ellenplaysbass, this is FANTASTIC. You are the Sweetest! Tagging in @jacross @elewrockjazz.. Put somethin’ on it," Smith captioned the video.

In the clip, Alaverdyan plays the bass line of the song, while Smith chimes in with the first verse of the rap, before drummer, Jorge Sanchez, ends the video with a drum solo. The King Richard star used the video to call other rising stars to get in on the trend.

The young musician took note of Smith's video and thanked him in the comments.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU WILL 🌟," she wrote.

On her respective Instagram, the bass superstar shared the clip with her followers.

"@willsmith THANK YOU FOR THIS MAGIC ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

"Just the Two of Us" was released by Smith in 1997. The song, which sampled Bill Wither's hit of the same name, was the background to one of the rapper's more touching music videos. In the video, along with the song, Smith celebrated fatherhood, while rapping the lyrics to his then-only child, Trey.

Since, Smith has gone on to welcomed children Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith is an avid user of his Instagram platform. The Emancipation star often shares posts reacting and doing duets with young and up-and-coming talent.