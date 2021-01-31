Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband, Engaged to Alexandra Michler

Will Kopelman is engaged to Alexandra Michler. The art consultant, who was previously married to Drew Barrymore, got engaged over the weekend.

Kopelman's sister, Odd Mom Out creator Jill Kargman, celebrated the news on Instagram on Saturday.

"Some joyful news in endless January! ECSTATIC for my fabulous *engaged* brother @willkopelman and his incredible bride-to-be!" she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Kopelman kissing his new fiancée on the cheek, while she smiled and showed off her ring. "Sooo lucky to have you as my sis-in-law @alliemichler 💕💋💍🥂🍾."

News broke in December that Kopelman was dating Michler, Vogue's director of fashion development. He and Barrymore announced their separation in April 2016 after nearly four years of marriage. They share two daughters: 8-year-old Olive and 6-year-old Frankie.

In an October interview on Sunday's Today with Willie Geist, Barrymore opened up about healing from her and Kopelman's split, and choosing to remain close with his family.

"I don't think I would have been able to talk about it as openly at first because I couldn't make sense of it," she admitted. "I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard. But the good news is that his family and I sort of made the most important choice to be so together and united and connected. That's I guess what they call family."

"It took me five years to be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight, and see everything we did right because when we were getting divorced, it felt like everything was just wrong," Barrymore said. "I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it's not. It's so hard. I don't think I've recovered from that. I don't know how to open that up again. It's like something closed and it stayed closed. I think I'm equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened."

Still, Barrymore said she was really happy, and enjoying life with her and Kopelman's daughters.

"They're really cool with things. It was interesting because when they were younger this whole life of mine didn't sit as well with them," Barrymore said of Olive and Frankie. "And now it's the exact opposite. Like divorce, things fell into place finally. It's amazing that my kids and I are happy because there's been a lot of times I really did question like would we be happy and we are. So that chokes me up. My girls are happy. I'm happy."

