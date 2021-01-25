Will AFI's Top 10 Films of 2020 Predict This Year's Best Picture Race?

AFI's annual best-of list has formally kickstarted this year's extended awards season -- and, perhaps, previewed the Oscars' Best Picture race.

The American Film Institute -- with jury members Debbie Allen, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson and Lulu Wang, among others -- has unveiled its 10 best movies of 2020. Indicative of the year that was, the list is heavy on titles from Netflix, with additional streaming offerings via Amazon Studios, Disney+ and HBO Max.

"All of the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form and make a mark on American society," reads the press release. "When placed in an historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual record of our modern world."

Here is this year's list:

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

So, what does this tell us about the Academy Awards? In a regular year, AFI's list is one of the more reliable harbingers of a Best Picture nomination, but in an unprecedented year like the one we're having, it's at the very least a bit of good press when all support is welcomes.

Films like Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland and Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, as well as Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7, were early favorites, so it's no surprise they've popped up here. Judas and the Black Messiah and Sound of Metal, meanwhile, get a welcome boost, while Soul's inclusion is cause to wonder whether it can pull off the rare feat of breaking out of the animation field and into Best Picture.

As for the films that didn't make AFI's cut, The Father, News of the World and Promising Young Woman are notable omissions. Which hardly means they're out of the running for the Oscars.

AFI rarely, if ever, lines up with the Academy 10 for 10, especially since the Academy can nominate anywhere between five and 10 films. Last year, AFI selected seven eventual Best Picture nominees and awarded a special award to eventual Best Picture winner Parasite.

In addition to the above films, AFI picked its top 10 TV series of 2020, below, as well as announcing an AFI Special Award for Hamilton, a work "outside the Institute's criteria for American film and television."

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Good Lord Bird

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Mrs. America

The Queen's Gambit

Ted Lasso

Unorthodox

The AFI Awards will air a virtual benediction on Feb. 26 on YouTube and AFI.com.