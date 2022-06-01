Why Johnny Depp Wasn't in the Courtroom for Defamation Verdict

Johnny Depp was noticeably absent from the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom on Wednesday as the verdict was read in his defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Prior to the verdict, a source close to Depp told ET, “Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.”

Heard and her legal team, as well as Depp’s legal team, were in the courtroom.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted at the Bridge Pub in England. In a video -- shared by a fan on Twitter -- the actor shakes hands and greets fans who say, “We love you, Johnny.”

Sam Fender also shared a picture of himself, Depp and Jeff Beck -- who Depp joined onstage in London over the weekend -- posing for a selfie during a lunch outing. “Some serious heroes,” the singer captioned the picture on his Instagram Stories.

Sam Fender/Instagram

On Wednesday, after a total of 14 hours of deliberations, that spanned three days, the seven-member jury unanimously decided that Depp, 58, was defamed by Heard and that she "acted with actual malice."

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages, however, were reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

Heard, 36, was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages. The jury found Depp liable after his attorney referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax."

Following the verdict, Depp took to social media to react. In a statement posted to Instagram, Depp said that he is “truly humbled” that the jury “gave me my life back.”

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought,” he wrote. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

Depp added that he is overwhelmed by the love and support he has received from around the world. “I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” he wrote. “I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

The actor ended his statement by acknowledging the work of the judge, court staff, the sheriff’s office and the jurors and his “diligent and unwavering legal team.” Depp signed off, “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

On Tuesday, Depp was spotted leaving the Royal Albert Hall after partying with a group of A-list friends, after taking the stage with Jeff Beck for the third night in a row.