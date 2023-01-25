Why 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sold Her Pennsylvania Studio

Abby Lee Miller is moving on and moving away. The former Dance Moms star is sharing the news that she's sold her famous Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Miller took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sale and explain why she's decided to sell the studio, which will be turned into a daycare center.

The reality star and dance instructor admitted that the decision "is very bittersweet" for her, it's ultimately just a building.

"I didn't sell my name. I didn't sell my brand. I didn't sell my life's work," she explained in the video. "I sold brick, mortar, cinder blocks and an amazing dance floor that is still in mint condition. The best floors that I ever stood on."

"[But] I'm not in Pittsburgh teaching," she said. "I'm all over the world teaching. It was time. And I'm very proud to say that my studio, my building, the property that my parents gave their life savings to buy, is going to a very great business. It's going to somebody that needed it, somebody that wanted it. Not another dance teacher... the dance studio be will used as a daycare center."

Miller celebrated the fact that the building will still be filled with children, joy and love, just in a different capacity and function.

"I loved every moment in that studio," Miller shared. "Even some of the rough ones and the heartbreaking ones. They were important to me. [But] all good things come to an end."

Mille added in the caption, "I am forever indebted and grateful to have the decades of memories in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the original ALDC - While I wish I could hold onto every piece of history in that studio, it is just impossible and I want to share as much as I can with YOU the fans, family and supporters of the Abby Lee Dance Company. Follow @thecleanoutkrew and stay tuned for more information on the upcoming online auction available worldwide!"

