Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Fat Suit Claim in 'Till' Movie: 'That Was Me'

Whoopi Goldberg is addressing head-on a criticism about her looks in the Emmett Till biopic. On Monday's episode of The View, the 66-year-old EGOT winner -- who portrays Emmett's grandmother, Alma Carthan, in Till -- reacted to a review of the film that claimed Goldberg wore a fat suit for her role.

"There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review," she shared. "I don't really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me.... I assume you don't watch [The View], or you would know that was not a fat suit."

Goldberg stressed she feels it's "OK to not be a fan of a movie," but asked that writers "leave people's looks out" of their critiques.

"Just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody," she said. "I'm sure you didn't mean to be demeaning."

Goldberg had an additional message for the writer who accused her of wearing a fat suit. "We will hope that she just didn't know, and now she'll know the next time you go to talk about somebody, you talk about them as an actor," she noted. "If you're not sure if that's them in there, don't make blanket statements, because it makes you not sound like you know what you're doing."

Goldberg's recent remarks seem to reference a review published by The Daily Beast. The publication has since added an editor's note which states that the post "has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit."

Whoopi Goldberg as Alma Carthan in 'Till.' ORION PICTURES

Till tells the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s (Danielle Deadwyler) relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), who in 1955 was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. The film will be released in select theaters on Oct. 14, followed by a nationwide debut on Oct. 28.