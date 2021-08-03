White House Reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Explosive Interview With Oprah Winfrey

During a briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, had any reaction to the 90-minute discussion, which aired Sunday night on CBS. While she not reveal any specific remarks from the Bidens, Psaki applauded Meghan and Harry for having the "courage" to speak out.

"Let me first say that, obviously many of us caught the interview, as many Americans did and many people around the world. Meghan Markle is a private citizen, and so is Harry at this point," she began. "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story -- that takes courage, and that's certainly something the president believes. He's talked about the importance of investing in a lot of these areas that they’re committed to in the future as well."

"We aren't going to provide additional commentary from here, on behalf of the president or others, given these are private citizens, sharing their own story and their own struggles," she continued. "And let me just reiterate that we have a strong and abiding relationship with the British people, and a special partnership with the government of the United Kingdom on a range of issues and that will continue."

As ET previously reported, Meghan and Harry answered nearly every question Oprah asked during Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. The couple addressed everything from the sex of their second child (they're expecting a baby girl!) to personal mental health struggles and allegations of racism within the institution.

While speaking with Oprah about the conversation over Archie's title, for example, Meghan claimed there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born." She said it would be "damaging" to reveal who had voiced those concerns.

Harry later confirmed to Oprah that a conversation about Archie's skin color did take place, but he wasn't comfortable sharing any further details. "That conversation, I'm never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked," he said. "That was right at the beginning... 'What will the kids look like?'"

During another portion of the no-holds-barred interview, Meghan admitted that she experienced suicidal thoughts while she was still pregnant with her and Harry's first child, Archie. She claimed that when she went to senior members of the Palace for help, she was denied.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," Meghan recalled. "And I remember how [Harry] just cradled me."

"I went to the Institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help," she added. "I said that I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

The former Suits star continued on, telling Oprah that the person she spoke to was a senior member of the institution. "It's a person. It's several people. But I went to one of the most senior people just to -- to get help," she said, opting to keep the person's identity anonymous. "I share this, because there's so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help. And I know, personally, how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it, to be told no."

