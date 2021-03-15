Where Taylor Swift Stands With Ex Harry Styles and Current Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's night at the 2021 GRAMMYs was certainly one to remember!

The 31-year-old singer made history on Sunday night by becoming the only female artist to win Album of the Year three times. Swift's Folklore, written and released during the coronavirus pandemic, was her latest album to score the prestigious honor, after Fearless and 1989 previously won in 2010 and 2016, respectively.

On top of that, Swift also made headlines for giving her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, a sweet shout-out in her acceptance speech, and entertaining everyone at home with a magical Folklore and Evermore performance. Swift also was spotted lovingly cheering on her ex, Harry Styles, after he won his first-ever GRAMMY. The former One Direction heartthrob took home the award for Best Solo Pop Performance, for his catchy hit song, "Watermelon Sugar."

A source tells ET that Swift and Styles "have been cordial and fine for a while now," after briefly dating in 2012. Styles is currently dating actress Olivia Wilde, while Swift has been with Alwyn since 2016.

"[Taylor and Harry] have both really matured since they dated and respect each other's careers," the source says, adding that Swift and Alwyn are "very happy together" and in love. "Taylor is so appreciative to have Joe in her life."

In case you missed it, Swift thanked Alwyn on Sunday night for helping her co-write several songs on Folklore and Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery. She told the crowd that he's "the first person that I play every single song that I write," before telling him directly, "I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

Later, a video released by the Recording Academy showed Swift and Styles reuniting during music's biggest night. In the short clip, you can see Styles approaching Swift's table as she stands up to talk to him.

Watch below: