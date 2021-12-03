Where Prince Harry Stands With Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family

The royal family has been in the spotlight more than ever after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The intimate sit-down included revelatory and shocking comments from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about life in the royal family. So where does Harry stand with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of his family?

A source tells ET that communication channels remain open between the Queen and Harry, adding that the Queen will lead the charge when it's time to have a serious conversation. But the source says there is no word on the status of Harry's relationship with brother Prince William and when they will speak.

"Everyone wants to mend fences," the source says. "Relationships are strained but with time, the hope is relationships will improve."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET this week that the members of the royal family "underestimated" how much Harry and Meghan would share during their interview.

"They are absolutely horrified about what has been said. They feel that Harry has literally thrown the family under the bus," she noted. "The allegations came thick and fast and they took everyone by surprise...The royals knew that there was going to be a fallout from this interview, but I don't think they realized how serious the fallout would be."

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen on Tuesday.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

While Prince Charles ignored a question about his son's interview during an official appearance following the couple's interview, Prince William did briefly touch on the subject.

"We are very much not a racist family," William told a reporter while visiting a London school, regarding comments about Archie, adding that "I haven't spoken to [Harry] yet, but I will do."

In the interview, Harry did touch on his current relationship with his family, saying, "I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we-- you know, we're on-- we're on different paths."

"The relationship [with William] is space at the moment. Time heals all things," he said, also noting that he felt "there's a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar."

As for his grandmother, he said, "I've spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years. My grandmother and I have a really good relationship... And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her."

See more in the video below.