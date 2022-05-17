Where Jason Momoa Stands With Lisa Bonet Amid His Romance With Eiza Gonzalez

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are remaining friends for the sake of their family. A source tells ET that the pair, who were together for 20 years before going their separate ways in January, are "committed" to keeping things friendly.

"Jason and Lisa are still committed to being friends for the sake of their family," the source shared. "They both want each other to be happy."

News of where the former couple stands comes just days after ET learned that Momoa was "casually dating" Ambulance actress Eiza Gonzalez.

"Jason and Eiza started as friends, but always had an underlying chemistry," the source shared. "They are seeing each other and things are casual right now. They're having a good time."

Momoa and Bonet announced they were separating in a join statement shared to social media earlier this year.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," they said.

"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children," they concluded. "Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L."

While the split came as a surprise to fans, a source told ET that Momoa and Bonet -- who share Lola, 14 and Nakoa-Wolf, 13 -- had been "struggling in their relationship for quite some time."

"When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened," the source said. "He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship."

The source added that Momoa and Bonet "still have love for each other and respect one another" -- something that has been evidenced in the months following their separation, with Momoa supporting stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz at the Batman premiere and Bonet seen still wearing her wedding ring.

Bonet's ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, also called the Dune star his "brother for life" in an Instagram post of the two riding motorcycles side by side. Momoa commented, "love u bro. ohana fo life. ❤️❤️."

Zoë was also loving the sweet picture, commenting, "Well isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much."