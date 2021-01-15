'When Calls the Heart' Releases New Season 8 Photos, Plus Wedding Bells Are Ringing (Exclusive)

It’s time to head back to Hope Valley, hearties!

The season 8 premiere date of When Calls the Heart is rapidly approaching on Sunday, Feb. 21, and rest assured, ET is planning to deliver a lot of new interviews and content to get you hyped.

But first, let’s kick things off with a look at exclusive new photos straight from the Vancouver set (and keep reading below, because we have exciting deets on the plot, too!).

Series lead and co-executive producer Erin Krakow looks resplendent as Elizabeth Thornton. The schoolteacher shows off her infectious smile and silky tresses as she lovingly gazes off into the distance. Perhaps, at this moment, she’s locked eyes with one of her suitors: Lucas Bouchard or Mountie Nathan Grant!?

Speaking of Elizabeth’s suitors, the gentlemen of Hope Valley are looking handsome as ever! Check out (left to right) Nathan (Kevin McGarry), Jesse (Aren Buccholz), Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum), Lee (Kavan Smith), Bill (Jack Wagner), newcomer Joseph (Viv Leacock), Henry (Martin Cummins), newcomer Christopher (James Drew Dean) and Carson (Paul Greene) casually hanging out in their dapper attire in the town square.

Giving the gents a run for their money? The ladies! Newcomer Minnie (Natasha Burnett), Faith (Andrea Brooks), Clara (Eva Bourne), Florence (Loretta Walsh), Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), Elizabeth (Krakow), Molly (Johannah Newmarch) and Fiona (Kayla Wallace) are giving us major #squadgoals vibes. From the million-dollar grins to the colorful and fashionable ensembles, it's safe to say the gals of Hope Valley are thriving -- we can’t wait to see the journeys they go on in the forthcoming season.

As for the season 8 premiere episode, ET can reveal that we’ll see Elizabeth has finished her manuscript. However, the published author isn’t the only character crossing accomplishments off the bucket list; Faith arrives back in town from medical school and Fiona is starting a new business! Meanwhile, the Coulters cut their trip to South America short after growing homesick and return to Hope Valley. Clara and Jesse, who married in season 7, aren’t getting along and we’ll see them navigating the challenges of their first year as newlyweds.

When it comes to big moments on When Calls the Heart, the season 8 premiere is just the tip of the iceberg. Hearties can look forward to yet another wedding occurring during the season (who could it be!?). Plus, we’ll meet the Canfield family, we’ll watch as Elizabeth’s relationships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith and Carson will be forced to make choices about their future and Rosemary and Lee are getting some unexpected news. Stick with ET every step of the way as we bring you interviews and interactive content with your favorite friends in Hope Valley!

Season 8 of When Calls the Heart premieres Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.