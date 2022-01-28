'When Calls the Heart' Debuts Season 9 Poster (Exclusive)

When Calls the Heart is ramping up the romance. The Hallmark Channel favorite returns for its ninth season in just a little over a month, and to tide the Hearties over, ET exclusively premieres the first look at the new official poster.

Featuring leading lady Erin Krakow front and center alongside co-star Chris McNally, the key art leans into what makes When Calls the Heart a favorite: love! McNally's Lucas lovingly looks at Krakow's Elizabeth as they lean against the wooden frame. The tagline for the new season, "Where will love lead you next?," offers an intriguing glimpse into what may lie ahead for the lovebirds and the Hope Valley crew.

Kevin McGarry's Nathan and new cast member Amanda Wong, who plays his love interest, Mei Sou, peer off in the background against the backdrop of the town.

The season 9 premiere, titled "In Like a Lion," marks the start of a new chapter. According to Hallmark's official synopsis, "Change is in the air for Hope Valley. There’s the foundry to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas."

See ET's exclusive first look at the new When Calls the Heart poster below.

Hallmark Channel

Season 9 follows Hope Valley as it experiences a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship. And as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.

Wong recently spoke with ET over email about joining the Hallmark family and offered a tease for Mei Sou's introduction.

"Mei truly is an amazing character and I’m excited for our fans to fall in love with her, as I have. As far as a scene that can’t be missed… the season is jam-packed with them!" the actress wrote. "I can’t pick a favorite, but I can say that Mei really makes an entrance. Fans will just have to watch and let me know which scene is their No. 1!"

When Calls the Heart premieres Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

