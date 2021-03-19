'Wheel of Fortune' Winner Scott Kolbrenner Donates All His Prize Money to Charity

A Wheel of Fortune winner is doing some good. After winning Thursday night's episode of the game show with a prize of $145,000, Scott Kolbrenner announced that he's giving it all away to charity.

"It's been a dark time. When I went on the show, I was doing it for the fun of it," Kolbrenner told Michael Strahan on Friday's Good Morning America. "I said to my wife as I went on, 'If I do OK here, anything that I get, let's give it to charity. We're very fortunate. Let's see if we can support some others who aren't as fortunate as we are.'"

Besides his wife, none of Kolbrenner's friends or family knew how well he fared until the show aired on Thursday.

"My kids didn't know. My parents, friends, family didn't know. So it was complete and utter shock for everybody in our lives," he said. "They were elated about it."

After the fact, Kolbrenner revealed that the money will be split between Uplift Family Services and L.A. Regional Food Bank.

"We are so honored and grateful that Scott chose to play for us while advocating for our agency's Los Angeles-based Hollygrove programs!" Uplift Family Services, a behavioral health treatment center for which Kolbrenner serves on the Board of Directors, tweeted after hearing the news.

L.A. Regional Food Bank was likewise delighted by the donation, tweeting, "It takes everyone to fight food insecurity. Thank you Scott for your thoughtful donation! Together, #WeFeedLA."