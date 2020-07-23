x
What's Leaving Hulu in August 2020

Like a jet plane passing overhead, you'll have to look fast if you want to see Top Gunon Hulu. The Tom Cruise classic, which arrives to the streaming service on Aug. 1, will depart at the end of the month, along with a number of other titles, including Dirty Dancing, Charlotte's WebRobin Hood: Men in Tights and The X-Files.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in August, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in Augustnew on Netflix in August and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.

August 31, 2020

3:10 to Yuma  
The American President 
Assassination Tango  
Born to be Wild 
Casino 
Charlie Wilson's War  
Charlotte's Web  
Child's Play  
Cliffhanger   
The Cookout  
Crooked Hearts  
Dave 
Dirty Dancing 
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights  
Equilibrium  
Fair Game 
Four Weddings and a Funeral 
Fun in Acapulco 
Gorky Park  
Happily N'Ever After 
Happily N'Ever After 2   
Hud  
Incident at Loch Ness  
Joyride 
Liar, Liar  
The Marine 3: Homefront  
Molly  
Moonstruck  
Rain Man   
Risky Business  
Robin Hood: Men in Tights  
The Scout
Sex Drive 
Shirley Valentine 
Starting Out in the Evening
Top Gun 
Trade  
The Whistle Blower  
Wristcutters: A Love Story  
The X-Files (1998)
Zardoz 

