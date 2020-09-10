What to Stream This Weekend: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' on Netflix, 'The Right Stuff' on Disney Plus and More

Halloween is just around the corner and this week's episode of Stream Queens is getting you ready for the holiday.
ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan offer up plenty of horror flicks to get you in a scary mood. From Blumhouse favorites and new offerings, to the classic found footage horror flick that'll still give you a fright, options abound for a terrifying weekend.
If Halloween isn't your thing, keep things light with a visit to Schitt's Creek or the apocalypse, or by watching the prank war that breaks out between a grandpa and his grandson.
Astronauts, dirt-bikers and a new Adam Sandler comedy round out this week's streaming options.
Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of Oct. 9, 2020.
DISNEY+
The Right Stuff
This scripted series starring Patrick J. Adams, Colin O’Donoghue, Jake McDorman and James Lafferty follows the real-life events surrounding the Mercury Seven, a group of astronauts who are on a quest to get to space. The group and their wives became instant celebrities after granting Life Magazine access to their private lives. While the first season of the show will take viewers to the edges of space, later seasons plan to get all the way up to the moon landing.
HBO MAX
Charm City Kings
After premiering at Sundance, this coming-of-age film about a teen who longs to follow his late brother's footsteps to join a dirt-bike group has landed on HBO Max. The teen's mom and police mentor work to help him fulfill his potential throughout the flick, something that becomes harder when the group's leader takes him under his wing.
IN THEATERS
The War With Grandpa
In this comedy, Robert De Niro moves in with his kids and grandkids, much to the disappointment of his grandson, who had to give up his room for the new houseguest. Determined to make grandpa move out, the boy starts a series of pranks, all of which are met in kind by grandpa himself.
NETFLIX
The Haunting of Bly Manor
A follow-up to the 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor continues its predecessor's creepy tone with both new characters and a new plot. This time around Victoria Pedretti stars as Dani, a nanny who moves to the titular house and begins experiencing mysterious events at night.
Hubie Halloween
Adam Sandler stars in this comedy about an often-pranked community volunteer who finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation. Julie Bowen, Kevin James and Kenan Thompson also star in this Halloween-set flick.
Schitt's Creek
After sweeping the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmy Awards, the final season of this beloved Canadian sitcom is finally available to stream. Follow the Roses as they find their way toward love, professional success and contentment, as they decide if it's time to leave Schitt's Creek behind. Moira's (Catherine O'Hara) quips, Alexis' (Annie Murphy) fashion, David and Patrick's (Dan Levy and Noah Reid) relationship, and Johnny's (Eugene Levy) innate goodness are sure to act as an antidote to these challenging times.
PEACOCK
Code 404
The British series follows the aftermath of the death of one of London's top cops, who was killed in the line of duty. He's brought back to life using a less-than-perfect A.I. technology, leading to plenty of laughs throughout this procedural.
VOD
Save Yourselves!
A hipster Brooklyn-based couple decides to leave the stress of their life behind for a week in favor a cabin upstate -- sans their phones or connection to the outside world. They must save themselves, though, when an alien invasion begins during their getaway.
Spontaneous
Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer lead an all-star cast in a flick about teenagers who begin inexplicably exploding. Forced to live each moment as if it could be their last, love blossoms and lessons are learned in this charming sci-fi comedy.
IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!
If you like... Haunting of Hill House and want more Kate Siegel, stream Hush on Netflix.
The 2016 horror flick stars Siegel in a script she co-wrote with her husband, Mike Flanagan, who also directed and executive produced the project. Siegel plays Maddie, a mute and deaf horror writer who lives a life of isolation in an effort to advance her career. All is well until a masked killer eyes Maddie as his next victim.
If you like... Blumhouse and thriller/horror movies, stream the Blumhouse Presents quartet on Amazon Prime Video.
Four new Blumhouse-produced horror films are making their way to streaming this month, with the first two -- Black Box and The Lie -- out now, and the next two -- Evil Eye and Nocturne -- due out Oct. 13. There's an experimental treatment on a widower, a teenage-murder cover-up, an ill-fated romance, and dark secrets within an elite academy.
REWIND OF THE WEEK
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The classic supernatural horror film started the found footage trend, using film from the cameras of three film students who went missing while making a documentary on the Blair Witch. The sleeper hit made many question what was fact and what was fiction while watching this terrifying flick.
