What to Stream This Weekend: 'Project Power' on Netflix, 'Selena + Chef' on HBO Max and More

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

From classic sitcoms to a socially distant show, this week's streaming options are both entertaining and wide-ranging. Tune in to see a pop star in an all-new light, watch Gen Z try to figure out politics or laugh along as teens live their side-hustle dreams as bounty hunters.

You could take a trip back to 1950s America for a poignant story on race, or keep your journey a little more recent to revisit a much loved '90s sitcom. Action films abound as well, with Jamie Foxx, Joe Keery and more providing a multitude of gripping streaming options.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of Aug. 14, 2020.

APPLE TV+

Boys State

Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

This documentary won the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival and follows Texas teens who build their own mock government in an annual, weeklong event. Four boys from diverse backgrounds and ideations are the viewers' window into the event, which includes the formation of political parties and a campaign for governor.

HBO MAX

HBO Max

Selena + Chef

It's Selena Gomez like you've never seen her before! Join the singer and actress as she learns to cook with the (remote) help of top chefs amid quarantine. Casual, funny and authentic, the series also highlights a different charity each episode.

Lovecraft Country

Executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele and Misha Green, this series, based on the book of the same name, follows three people who embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of a missing man. The tumultuous journey includes a struggle for survival and the attempt to overcome racist terrors along the way.

NETFLIX

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Project Power

After a pill that gives people unpredictable superpowers for five minutes becomes available, a trio of unlikely allies (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Foxx and Machine Gun Kelly) team up to take down the group responsible for its creation. Tune in for a gripping action flick that's a perfect combination of X-Men, Limitless and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans.

Avatar: Legend of Korra

The continuation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally available to stream! While the hotheaded character of Korra is wildly different from that of ATLA lead Ang, the series remarkably adds to the Avatar universe with this anything-but-ordinary children's show.

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is back on Netflix and serving as the EP on this teenage comedy series. Starring newcomers Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as fraternal twins, the show follows the teens as they do their best to balance their teenage woes with their bounty-hunting job.

PEACOCK

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

3rd Rock From the Sun

After airing from 1996 to 2001 this much-loved sitcom is finally able to stream. The sitcom stars John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as four extraterrestrials who pose as a human family during their expedition to Earth.

Five Bedrooms

Settle in for this delightful sitcom that's the perfect mix of Friends and Fixer Upper. The eight-episode series follows five people who met at the singles table at a wedding and decide to buy a house together. Full of love, heartbreak and humor, Five Bedrooms is an ideal quarantine watch.

VOD

RLJE Films

Spree

Stranger Things star Joe Keery leads this gonzo-style satire in the role of a social media–obsessed ride-hail driver who has a plan to go viral. Sasheer Zamata, David Arquette, Kyle Mooney and Mischa Barton also star in the thriller, which was executive produced by Drake and Future the Prince.

Max Reload and the Nether Blasters

This sci-fi flick picks up after a video game store clerk accidentally unleashes forces of evil into his small town by playing a cursed game. The reluctant hero teams up with his friends and a mysterious masked man to save his town before all of humanity pays the price.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS

Quibi

If you like... reading up on astrology, watch Your Daily Horoscope on Quibi.

Get some astrological guidance and plenty of laughs by streaming Quibi's animated series, which includes 12 episodes a day, one for each of the zodiac signs. You'll get a reading about love, life and work, as you watch the antics of the millennial zodiac characters who are working at a tech startup.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Getty Images

First Wives Club (1996)

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.