What Scott Disick's Doing During Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

Scott Disick stayed in familiar territory and hung out with familiar peeps while his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare for their upcoming wedding in Italy.

The 38-year-old hung out with Rod Stewart, his son Sean Stewart and daughter Kimberly Stewart for dinner on Thursday at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood.

"Scott dined with Rod, Rod's children as well as Rod's long-time love, Penny Lancaster at the Los Angeles hot spot,"an eyewitness tells ET. "Scott seemed to be in a good mood."

According to E! News, which first reported the news and obtained photos of the hangout, they were all seen laughing and having a grand time while at the Italian eatery, also noting when the group left LAVO, Scott and Kimberly "walked off together into his Sprinter van."

It sounded like a pretty low-key night for Disick, who is trying not to cause drama with his ex and the Blink 182 drummer, a source previously told ET. The source said Disick "has been trying to be respectful of Kourtney and Travis and let them have their moment." Disick is not expected to attend the wedding in Italy, where the family was photographed boarding a yacht Saturday on their way to a pre-wedding lunch.

Kardashian and Barker, of course, got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15. An eyewitness told ET that the low-key ceremony included a photo shoot outside the courthouse with family present.

"Travis wore a black tuxedo and Kourtney was in a white dress. Kourtney's grandma, MJ, was there and so was Travis' dad," the eyewitness shared. "They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back. They then exited the car and walked toward the courthouse privately. It seemed very low-key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

Kardashian and Barker had an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas after appearing at the GRAMMYs back in early April. A source told ET that the ceremony was all in good fun.

"Kourtney and Travis had a wedding celebration in Las Vegas on Sunday night after the GRAMMYs,” the source says. “It was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring. Travis thought it would be a lot of fun and cute to commemorate their relationship this way. Kourtney is so in love with Travis and is down to do anything he's into.”

The source added, “Travis loves to flaunt their love and can't wait to spend the rest of his life with Kourtney. Kourtney is so happy and feels like it's a whole different world from when she was with Scott. They're both very excited to keep celebrating together and to honor their love with their friends and family."

Disick's reaction to Kardashian and Barker's romance has been a story line on the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians.