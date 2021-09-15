Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones 13th Season of Her Show

Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is taking time to recover. On Wednesday, The Wendy Williams Show announced that the 57-year-old talk show host is postponing the 13th season of her popular daytime talk show in order for her to get better and to quarantine.

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show was scheduled to start on Sept. 20. The date has now been moved to Oct. 4.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by the SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," a statement on the show's official Instagram account reads. "In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

Last week, fans were concerned when the show announced that Wendy was dealing with ongoing health issues and was undergoing further evaluations, and therefore would not be able to complete her promotional activities for season 13.

In March, Wendy appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and said she didn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"No. I don't trust it," she said. "I've never gotten the flu shot either, though, and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, 'Wendy, get the flu shot.' I've never had the flu. I'm not getting a flu shot. I very rarely get a cold. I never have headaches. I don't take aspirin because I feel my heart murmur or something like that. I'm not getting -- no! I don't trust it. There, I said it."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Wendy has taken time off from her show due to health issues. In May 2020, she announced she would be taking some time off to deal with health concerns related to Graves' disease.