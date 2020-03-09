Wendy Williams and Her Ex Kevin Hunter to Be Portrayed by Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari in Lifetime Biopic

Wendy Williams' life is being made into a movie. This month, Lifetime will begin production on a biopic about the 56-year-old talk show host's highs and lows, including landing The Wendy Williams Show and her tumultuous relationship with her ex, Kevin Hunter.

Darren Grant (The Chi, God Friended Me) will be directing the TV movie, while Ciera Payton (The Oval, She’s Gotta Have It) will play Williams and Morocco Omari (P-Valley, Empire) will take on the role of Hunter. The script will be written by Leigh Davenport (Run the World, Boomerang) and Scarlett Lacey (Magnum P.I., The Royals).

According to the movie's press release, "the authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive."

Williams is an executive producer on the biopic and will also be releasing a feature-length documentary about her life, where she'll be speaking directly to the camera from her Manhattan apartment.

In April 2019, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter, who is the father of her 20-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and was an executive producer on her show, after nearly 22 years of marriage.

A source close to Williams told ET at the time that she finally had enough of Hunter’s cheating ways. "Wendy is done. She should have been done a long time ago but she tried to make it work. They went to counseling but Kevin just kept lying to her," the source said.

It was later reported that Hunter got another woman pregnant while still married to Williams.

Most recently, the TV personality took a hiatus from her talk show to deal with symptoms of her Graves' disease, an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones.

Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic is to debut on Lifetime in 2021. In the meantime, here's what Williams told ET about her upcoming documentary.