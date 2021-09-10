Wendy Osefo 'Can't Wait' to Confront Gizelle Bryant at the 'RHOP' Reunion (Exclusive)

Wendy Osefo is not here for Gizelle Bryant's commentary on her marriage, her body or anything in between, and she plans to make that clear at the upcoming The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 reunion.

"The reunion is going to be hot, like fire," the Johns Hopkins professor tells ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet for Rookie USA's 12th Annual Fashion Show at NYFW on Thursday. "We film... soon."

Wendy and Gizelle's relationship took a turn for the worse -- maybe even worst -- in season 6, as Gizelle brought online reports about Wendy's marriage in front of the cameras, referencing a blog post alleging Wendy's husband, Eddie, had an affair. Wendy and Eddie have denied the accusations, and even Gizelle has proclaimed over and over again that she does not believe them. Wendy calls the "attack" against her "next level," going on to slam her co-star's claim in a recent interview that Wendy and Gizelle had a pre-season, off-camera discussion about the rumors.

"She never did, and I can't wait to address that at the reunion," Wendy says. "But my thing is, why lie about it, you know? And if you did have those conversations, then why bring it up again? So, either way then, it doesn't make sense."

Something else that doesn't make sense to Wendy is Gizelle's logic in defending bringing up the rumors: That Wendy underwent a "mommy makeover," getting breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift, to signal to the world that she is still desired by her husband. To Wendy, making that leap requires buying into the affair rumor.

Bravo

"Those rumors from that one blog is a lie, and that blog has targeted every one on our cast," Wendy notes. "So, if the rumors about me are supposedly true, then I guess everything they put out about Robyn [Dixon] and Gizelle are true, as well. And we don't want to go down that alley at all."



Wendy says upgrading her look after having her daughter, Kamryn, in 2019 was always in the plans for her, and she has no shame in the fact that she went under the knife to make herself feel good.

"I always said, once I have my final baby, I'm going to do something for myself," she explains. "I got a mommy makeover like thousands of women have done! It's not a big deal. It's OK."

Now watching her co-stars' conversations about her body and marriage play back as the season airs, Wendy says the whole ordeal feels like a planned attack on her by Gizelle, Robyn and Ashley Darby.

"I am like, wow, this is really, really calculated," she admits. "Like, they knew what they were doing, they were targeting me and all I can do is just smile, because I am happy. Me and my husband are great, just celebrated 10 years of marriage -- which is more than I can say for them -- but, hey! OK."

Just weeks away from filming the reunion, Wendy confesses that she, Gizelle, Robyn and Ashley are not in a good place at all.

"It's gonna be spicy," she reiterates of the all-cast sit-down with Andy Cohen (and possibly Nicki Minaj).

Wendy was on hand for the Rookie USA show because her eldest children -- sons Karter, 8, and Kruz, 6 -- walked the runway, making their modeling debuts!

"I'm so excited!" she gushes. "Oh, they think they're little stars! This is their moment, but they worked hard for it and they really wanted it and tonight, I am just a mom. I am just a proud mom."

And a proud wife -- husband Eddie was there to support the boys, too.

"He is here! Unlike other people, he doesn't live in my phone," she cracks, a dig at Gizelle's on-and-off again relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant. "He is here."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.