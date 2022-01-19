'WeCrashed' Teaser: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Detail Rise and Fall of WeWork

Apple TV+'s latest drama, WeCrashed, is taking a look at the rise and fall of the co-working company WeWork.

In a new teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated limited series, Oscar-winning actors Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, whose idea for a co-working space took off, growing the company into a global brand worth $47 billion -- but in less than a year its value plummeted.

The series, which is inspired by actual events, is based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. WeCrashed not only tells the story of the co-working company, but the love story at the center of it all.

In addition to Leto and Hathaway, the limited series also stars Kyle Marvin, alongside America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle.

WeCrashed will premiere March 18 on Apple TV+, with three episodes, followed by episodes hitting the streaming service every Friday. The show's eight-episode season will run through April 22.



Eisenberg and Crevello not only created the series, but also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra directed the show as well as executive produced alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy.

Leto and Emma Ludbrook are also serving as executive producers through their Paradox production company, with Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive producing on behalf of Wondery.