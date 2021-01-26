We Tried Halsey's About-Face Makeup Line -- Shop Our Picks

In a year already packed with celebrity beauty launches (Hi, JLo Beauty), nothing stops us from being crazy excited about the latest drop: Halsey’s About-Face makeup line. Everything from the website to the packaging feels elevated, unique and cool, which is totally on-brand for the “Graveyard” singer.

The vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand -- which ranges in pricing from $17 to $32 and launched with over 40 cosmetic products, including a blending tool and two makeup bags -- comes as a result of Halsey's experience with makeup. She's acted as her own makeup artist and applied her beauty looks for performances, photo shoots and music videos, as well as her personal style.

"Many of you know I have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers and music videos alike for a long time," the artist said in an Instagram post announcing the launch of About-Face. "It is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool -- not looking perfect. I worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and I hope you feel my DNA all over it."

ET Style’s resident makeup expert, Kristen Gill, tried each and every one of the items in the collection to let you know which ones are truly worth the buy. Ahead, shop the items that she suggests we add to cart ASAP.

After swatching every single color, we're obsessed with these easy-to-apply eyeshadows. The super creamy formula applies seamlessly and even includes a built-in sharpener.

This liquid eyeshadow is easily blendable and can also double as a liquid eyeliner. We love this in the matte deep green shade, Smoke Signal.

This long-wear lip pencil isn't playing around -- it promises to hold on for 7+ hours. With hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E, smooth, moisturized lips are also on the menu.

A solid performer, this matte lipstick is highly pigmented and gives all of our usual favorite liquid matte lipsticks a run for their money.

We were thrilled to discover that there's not a hint of stickiness to this lip gloss. Another must-buy.

A highlighter that packs a punch like this one is worth its weight in shimmering gold.

We fell in love at first sight with this powder's uber-glam packaging. A quick sweep of this highlighting powder is all you need for an enviable glow.

