Wayfair Sale: Get Up to 70% Off on Furniture and Home Decor

Spruce up the inside and outside your home with new furniture and decor at the Wayfair sale. Now take up to 70% off home decor and furniture like patio sets, beds, rugs, lights, bookcases and more. (Use the Wayfair app to visualize new pieces before you buy.) No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied.

So what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of in-stock items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, dining room and bedroom. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, appliances and storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options. And don't worry about shipping costs: It's free on every order over $49.

Below, just a few of the massive decor and furniture deals we're loving at the Wayfair sale.

Shop the Wayfair Summer Sale.

Bourbana All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions at 26% off

Mercer Upholstered Platform Bed at 27% off

Wyona Abstract Light Gray Area Rug at 69% off

Vanessa Etagere Bookcase at 52% off 

Halverson Ergonomic Task Chair at 70% off 

Yedinak Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror at 33% off 

Giant Jenga JS7 Hardwood Game at 30% off 

