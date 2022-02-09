Watch Zendaya Bring 'Sally Sells Seashells' Tongue Twister to Life in New Super Bowl Spot

Zendaya -- or should we say Sally -- is taking the seashore by storm.

The Euphoria star is bringing the classic tongue twister to life, thanks to Squarespace's newly revealed Super Bowl commercial. Yes, Sally is still selling seashells, but thanks to Squarespace, she's become a "seaside sensation," expanding her line to include skirts and sarongs, serenity sessions at sunrise, seaside snacks and excursions of the seashore. Tongue-tied yet?

As narrator André 3000 proclaims, "She sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity."

In addition to the commercial's celebrity cast, the spot was directed by Edgar Wright, who previously lent his talents to Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho.

Of course, Zendaya is far from the only celebrity face fans will be seeing on their television screens come Super Bowl Sunday. Real-life married pair Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost lead a spot for Amazon's Alexa while Pete Davidson is featured in a commercial for Hellmann’s along with aptly named former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo.

Beyond the commercials, the annual event will be equally star-studded as Jhené Aiko performs "America the Beautiful," Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar hit the stage for the Pepsi Halftime Show and Mickey Guyton takes the reins for the national anthem, all inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"I think that everybody would love to perform at the Super Bowl at some point or another," Guyton recently told ET. "I just never thought it was a possibility for me. I always just enjoyed watching the national anthem. I sang the national anthem at my high school at every basketball game that we had. I know the song so well, but it was never a possibility. But now that we’re here, I am just completely blown away and grateful."