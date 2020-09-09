Watch Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Try to Get 2-Year-Old Stormi to Pose for a Family Photo

Kylie Jenner has plenty of cute photos with her daughter, Stormi, but wrangling the 2-year-old for pictures is harder than it looks. On Tuesday night, the reality star offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the effort she and boyfriend Travis Scott put into getting a family photo, and it's pretty adorable.

"OK, smile!" Jenner coos in the video, as Stormi raises her arms, wiggling out of her mom's grasp. "Smile!"

Scott, standing nearby, can't help but chuckle at his daughter's maneuver. "Pics with 2 year olds," Jenner captioned the video.

It's been an eventful time for Scott and Jenner, as it was announced on Tuesday that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be coming to a close after season 20 next year. Scott, meanwhile, has just launched his collaboration with McDonald's. Three of his favorite meals will be available at restaurants across the country (excluding Hawaii, Alaska and U.S. territories) for $6 until Oct. 4.

Scott is only the second celebrity to have his name on the McDonald's menu, following Michael Jordan's "McJordan Special" in 1992.

In a recent interview with GQ, Scott opened up about raising Stormi with Jenner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," he marveled. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

When asked if becoming a father has changed his relationship with his own parents at all, he said, "No, not at all."

"It's actually cool, because now we have things to relate on, right?" Scott explained. "Just raising a daughter. I'm always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was a kid."

