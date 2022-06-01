Watch the 'Bonkers Donkers' Trailer for 'Rutherford Falls' Season 2

Attention Rutherfordians and members of the Minishonka Nation, the trailer for Rutherford Falls season 2 is finally here. The acclaimed Peacock original series starring Ed Helms as Nathan Ruftherford and Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells is back with eight all-new episodes on June 16.

Based on the new footage, the series double downs on the comedy and embraces its ensemble of characters, as it continues to follow the residents of a small town coming to terms with its past and carving out a new future for itself.

“Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that's heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television,” co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas said, referring to the series' other co-creators and executive producers.

She added, “Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy season 2!”

In addition to Helms and Schmieding, the series stars Jesse Leigh as Bobbie Yang, Nathan’s former intern who finds themself thrust into the spotlight, Dustin Milligan as podcaster Josh Carter, who has returned to New York following his investigation in the town, and Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas, the casino CEO trying to maximize the potential of the Minishonka Nation.

All eight episodes of Rutherford Falls season 2 are available to stream starting June 16 on Peacock.