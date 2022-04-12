Watch Patrick Stewart's Wife Sunny Ozell Make a Musical Cameo on 'Star Trek: Picard' (Exclusive)

It's a family affair on this week's episode of Star Trek: Picard. Patrick Stewart's wife, Sunny Ozell, makes a cameo guest appearance on the upcoming episode, which drops Thursday on Paramount+, and only ET has the exclusive first look and inside story on how it all came to be.

In the episode, Ozell plays a singer at a bar Alison Pill's Agnes Jurati wanders into. The singer-songwriter performs one of her original songs off her 2020 album, Overnight Lows, in the guest spot.

Paramount+

"My appearance as a bar-band singer in Patrick's show was entirely his idea, and when he first proposed it to me, I have to admit I was a bit reluctant. I like that our professional lives don't overlap, even though we're both performers," Ozell tells ET exclusively. "But when I learned that CBS Studios and the episode's director, Joe Menendez, actually wanted me to sing one of my own tunes off my most recent record, Overnight Lows, I couldn't resist the opportunity."

"The venue itself was perfect -- this Downtown L.A. dive bar with tons of character. The production team was worried my band and I wouldn't 'fit' on the stage, but little did they know my band and I have squeezed ourselves into much smaller, dingier spaces over the years. We felt right at home!" she says. "It was incredible to spend a day on the set of a show like Star Trek: Picard, and to be reminded of just how many talented, hardworking people it takes to pull it all off. I am the ideal TV and movie viewer; I get sucked in and believe everything I see. So, to see ‘behind the curtain’ and see everything going on behind the scenes was truly eye-opening."

To celebrate Ozell's special cameo, she revealed that there will be an intimate get-together the day the episode drops so they can view the final product. "Patrick and I are having a little viewing party this Thursday, and we've invited my band over to see the finished moment," Ozell shares. "I imagine it's going to be a bit surreal, but I'm so excited for people to see and hear my music in this way."

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard drop Thursdays on Paramount+.

