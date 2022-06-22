Watch Kim Kardashian's Sons Interrupt Her 'Tonight Show' Interview With Jimmy Fallon

Bring your kids to work day almost didn’t work out in Kim Kardashian’s favor! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and had to jump into mom mode in the middle of her interview.

While Kim was talking to Jimmy about her time on Saturday Night Live, she briefly stopped the discussion to call out her and Kanye "Ye" West’s two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, who were being a little rambunctious off camera.

“Guys, can you stop,” Kim told her kids, who were sitting on the side of the stage. “This is like your first time at work with me, can you please?”

When the camera panned to her kids, who were joined by Tracy Romulus’ daughter, Saint was spotted smiling under his mask, while Psalm was a little fussy in the chair behind his brother.

Gotham/GC Images

“My two boys are here, and then my friend Tracy’s daughter Remi is here with us.”

Jimmy greeted the little guests, who gave him a wave. "My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise," she told the crowd, before giving her sons one more warning. “Guys, this is your first time at work with me, don’t mess this up. Come on...”

Kim, who is also mother of North, 9, and Chicago, 4, went on to talk about her daughters, who seem to be taking after their father in the performance department. The reality TV star began to share the details of North’s spooky wilderness birthday party when once again, her boys had other plans.

“Guys, seriously, you gotta go,” she told her sons. “You gotta go."

Kim was able to finish her story without incident, and shared how North’s party was a success. Kim also revealed that North knows how to sing "We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in eight languages. The proud mom further revealed that little Chicago is too a rising star.

“My littlest daughter, Chi Chi, she just had a performance,” she told the host. “And the teacher told us when she went back after the performance, she goes, ‘Can I go out there again and do it again? I loved everyone clapping for me.’”

Saint and Psalm didn't just make some noise off camera on The Tonight Show. Ahead of the taping, Kim's boys joined her for an in-car Instagram Live chat, and things got a little crazy.

During the stream, Kim tries to get Psalm to say hi to the camera. Just as her son bashfully greets the internet, Saint chimes in with a message for Kim's followers.

"Hi weirdos," Saint said. The shocked mom instantly tells him to "stop it." As she attempts to get things under control, Psalm begins to mock his big brother, before Saint chimes in, "If you're watching this, I hate you."

Kim tries to get things under control and tells Saint to be careful with what he is teaching his little brother. Saint then put the charm on for his mother and the camera, playfully telling those watching, "This is the good boy."

The mother of four was in mom mode all day. During another interview on Tuesday, Kim dished on the amount of time that passed before she introduced her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to her kids.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months," she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today. "And that was the marker."

Kim added that she also consulted with a therapist. "I think it's different for everyone and different things work for different people," she said, "but you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."