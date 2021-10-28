Watch Jordan McGraw Pay Homage to Matthew McConaughey in 'McConaughey' Music Video (Exclusive)

Jordan McGraw is paying tribute to a fellow Texan with his latest track. On Thursday, Entertainment Tonight exclusively premiered the music video for "mcconaughey," the 35-year-old singer's latest single about none other than Matthew McConaughey.

"I grew up in Texas where he is [from]," McGraw told ET's Kevin Frazier of his love for the actor. "People in the U.K. have a picture of the queen in their house, people in Texas have a picture of McConaughey in their house."

As for the origins of the song, McGraw happened upon his pals Ross Golan, Mike Elizondo, Jackson Morgan and Alex Gaskarth working on the chorus and the rest is history.

"A couple friends of mine were working on the chorus before a session I had with them. They played it and I said, 'Absolutely, I have to put some lines in this. We gotta do this. Can this be mine?'" he recalled. "I convinced them to make the session about that."

That session resulted in a high-energy, pop punk track with lyrics that nod to some of McConaughey's most famous roles and iconic lines. While an in-person meeting between McConaughey and McGraw has yet to happen, the singer did get the actor's stamp of approval for the track.

"I woke up to an email one morning that says, 'McConaughey loves McConaughey,'" McGraw told ET. "I was like, 'That is the perfect title for an email.' But also, Christmas came early."

The release of "mcconaughey" comes amid a busy time for McGraw, who recently wrapped the "non-stop fun" of performing on Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour.

"You set this expectation of the level of excitement you think the people are gonna have being able to get back in front of a stage and watch their favorite thing. Then we went out there the first night and it blew that expectation out of the water," McGraw recalled. "It was crazy... It's a feeling like no other. The first show [of this tour] after the pandemic, I stepped out there and I just couldn't help but just smile ear to ear. It's the coolest feeling you could dream up."

Things are equally as jampacked for McGraw on a personal level. He and Morgan Stewart tied the knot in 2020, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Row, in February, and revealed they're expecting baby no. 2 in September.

"I'm efficient, I guess," McGraw quipped. "... It's just gonna be twice the chaos. I'm excited. Eventually I'll have built-in babysitters and it'll be awesome. I think I'll be a little less panicked [with our second child], but there will be so much going on that [I'll be] juggling humans."



"mcconaughey" is out now.