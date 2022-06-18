Watch Chris Evans Get Swarmed by Puppies in the 'Best Interview of My Life'

Chris Evans and a bunch of puppies. It doesn't get any better than that!

The Lightyear star tried his best (keyword, tried!) to conduct an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb but the actor couldn't contain his focus and excitement, and rightfully so. Yes, he was easily distracted by a bunch of puppies and older dogs alike as he tried his best to answer questions about his upcoming Disney Pixar film.

The actor himself even apologized on Twitter saying he was "honestly worried that I didn't answer ANY questions." He added, "All I remember is apologizing a lot for not paying attention."

Evans, a devoted dog dad to Dodger, did, however, take the time to underscore the importance of rescuing older dogs.

"I always thought when I adopted a dog, or rescued a dog, it would be a little puppy," he told BuzzFeed Celeb. "Dodger was a full-grown dog. It wasn't the story I had in my mind but it ended up being the best decision of my life. I just think a lot of adult dogs and older dogs get overlooked, and that's a shame."

Devoted fans who follow Evan's adventures on Instagram know that he adopted Dodger while filming a movie in Savannah, Georgia. During National Rescue Day back in May 2021, Evans said he was filming a scene at a dog shelter when he encountered Dodger.

"I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home [with] me," Evans wrote in the Instagram caption.

Evans is a huge proponent of rescuing older dogs. He thanked BuzzFeed for letting him bring in some older puppies for what he said was the "Greatest. Interview. Ever."

The only downside to the interview is Evans is now left wondering, "How can I ever go back to regular interviews???"

Here's hoping he's kidding!