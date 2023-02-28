Wanda Sykes Says She Made a Fan Laugh So Hard They Nearly Choked to Death

Wanda Sykes recently had a show in Memphis, Tennessee and nearly killed it. Well, killed him, as in one of her fans.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 58-year-old comedian -- along with fellow guest Joel McHale -- were asked what was one of the craziest things that's ever happened at one of their shows. Sykes said a recent show in Memphis was going well when, out of nowhere, someone started yelling at her from the side of the stage.

"I'm like, 'What's going on?' He's like, 'You need a paramedic! You need a paramedic!’ So I’m like, ‘Can you guys get the house lights up?'" Sykes explained. "And my security went over and I was like, ‘Hey, is there a doctor? We need doctors.’ And they went over and this guy -- apparently he had a lot to drink; there’s always alcohol involved -- he was laughing so hard that he puked. He vomited, and then started choking on his vomit."

Without missing a beat, McHale chimed in, "Now that must have been a good joke."

Sykes said the people who responded to the incident had to work on the fan. She even motioned with her hands and suggested they had to physically pull food out of the man's throat. In any event, the fan survived the laughing matter and it gave Sykes a story to tell that may or may not have topped the story McHale told ahead of hers.

For inquiring minds, McHale said he had a show in Naples, Florida that easily could have pissed off any other comedian, but he appeared to take it in stride.