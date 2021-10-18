Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' 2021 -- Everything to Know

Walmart is getting a head start on Black Friday savings this year! On Monday, the retailer announced that its holiday deals would begin in early November with the return of its second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event -- which will offer Walmart Plus members exclusive early access.

Walmart's famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

As part of its "Deals for Days" spectacular, Walmart's first Black Friday sale will kick off online on Nov. 3 and in stores on Nov. 5, and will boast can't-miss savings on toys, electronics and vehicle tires.

While the sale is set to end on Nov. 7, Walmart Plus members will get exclusive access to deals beginning on Nov. 3 from 3-6 p.m. ET -- including items like a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $228, the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll set for $64 and the Keurig K-Compact for just $35.

The second early Black Friday sale from the retailer will feature deals on items across apparel, home goods and more. This event is set to begin online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12 -- with Walmart Plus members getting access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

While full details of the second sale are under wraps, the retailer did tease a few can't-miss markdowns on top items including the Blackstone 22-inch Griddle with a hard cover and carrying case (on sale for just $117), Walmart’s lightweight HP i3 Laptop (set to be marked down to $279) and the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum (which will be available for just $288).

Walmart also announced a third sales event that will "bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year." While the retailer offered no further specifics on categories or discounts, they are expected to release more details very soon.

In the meantime, check out Walmart's weekly ad for more details on the retailer's "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. Plus, peruse through the best deals coming your way at Walmart's upcoming Deals for Days event, and the best fitness deals under $30 at Walmart.