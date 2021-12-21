'Walking Dead' Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Found Dead In Their Home

Alicia Witt has suffered an unimaginable loss. The Walking Dead actress spoke out after her parents, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were found dead in their Massachusetts home on Monday, Dec. 20.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them," the 46-year-old star said in a statement to ET. "Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Worcester Police confirmed to E! News that two people were found dead in the home after a welfare check was issued. The police also confirmed that there were no signs of trauma to the couple and that a cause of death would be determined - - pending an autopsy.

A local fire department was dispatched to the home to check the air quality and found that no noxious gases were present and that there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home. According to the local newspaper, The Telegram and Gazette, a neighbor said that the couple were rarely seen outside of their home. The resident added that another neighbor would be seen mowing leaves and shoveling snow off their property.

In addition to Alicia, Robert and Diane were parents to Ian Witt. Alicia, who's also had roles in Urban Legend, Orange is the New Black and I Care A Lot, recently celebrated the release of her book, Small Changes.