'Virgin River' Season 3 Trailer: Mel Wants to Try for a Baby -- But Does Jack?

There's a lot of baby talk in the new trailer for Netflix's Virgin River season 3. The dramatic trailer shows that Jack (Martin Henderson) has survived being shot and is more in love than ever with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) -- but is love enough?

As the trailer progresses, there's a lot of steamy scenes between the couple, but it's revealed that while Mel wants to try for another baby, Jack doesn't seem so sure. "I can’t be the person that stands in the way of you becoming a mother," he says.

Other developments touched on in the trailer are that Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) might be going blind, and Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) reveals to Jack that she's in a new relationship and therefore he is off the hook when it comes to fatherly duties. As for who shot Jack, that remains a mystery but it sounds like the bartender is looking to take matters into his own hands. On top of all this, Mel's house burns down.

The emotional third season of Virgin River begins streaming July 9 on Netflix.