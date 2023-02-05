Viola Davis Reacts to EGOT Status After GRAMMYs Win

Viola Davis has officially been inducted into the most prestigious group in entertainment -- the EGOT recipients. On Sunday, the 57-year-old actress won the GRAMMY Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir.

The term EGOT is given to those who have won an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Award. So far, 18 people have achieved this coveted status and Davis becomes the third Black woman to do so, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

Davis' GRAMMY Award will now join her 2015 Emmy Award for her portrayal of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder, her 2016 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Rose Maxson in Fences, and her two-time Tony Awards for the Broadway production of Fences and 2001's King Hedley II.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Davis after her historic win, where she reflected on her career, shared who she's rooting for ahead of the televised event and even revealed how she plans to celebrate her achievement.

✨ #EGOT winner @violadavis shares with us at the @CityNational Bank First Look Camera how her life has come full circle after winning her first GRAMMY at the #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony. #GRAMMYs

Tearing up over the momentous achievement, Davis admitted, "I'm really emotional, my life has come full circle. I wrote this book because I was trying to reconcile my life. I was trying to honor the young Viola, I wanted her to be excited about the 57-year-old she gets to become. And this, this is just the icing on the cake."

When asked how her younger self would react to her GRAMMY win, Davis said, "She would be very proud. She was a survivor and she brought me to this place, so today I honor her with every fiber of my being."

While accepting her GRAMMY Award on Sunday, Davis also gave credit to her younger self, saying "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola. To honor her life, her joy, her trauma -- everything. It has been such a journey... I just EGOT!" she said.

So how will Davis celebrate her newfound EGOT status? The celebrated actress said, "I may have some French fries and some sparkling wine. I'm a simple woman!"

ET asked who Davis is rooting for to win big during music's biggest night, to which she revealed, "Beyonce! I just can't help it. I'm a fan."