Victoria Justice on Possible Plans for 'Victorious' Reboot, What Ariana Grande Last Texted Her (Exclusive)

Victoria Justice has a lot of possible projects on her horizon. The actress is opening up about potential TV reboots, her future music projects, and gearing up for the release of her latest movie.

Speaking with ET's Katie Krause on Tuesday, Justice addressed the rumors of a Zoey 101 reboot which have been swirling since Jamie Lynn Spears first floated the idea last year.

"To be honest with you. I don't really know much about it. I was hearing things about a reboot, but no one had ever really talked to me specifically about it. So I don't really know exactly what's going on," she shared. "But I mean, I love that cast, I love that show... but there's nothing official right now."

As for her teen comedy Victorious, the potential for a revival seems exceedingly possible considering Paramount+ recently announced they would be reviving iCarly, which exists in the same fictional universe.

"I'm not saying that there haven't been discussions, but I'm just saying, who knows?" Justice said, coyly. "I mean, at this time, I don't think that there are any concrete plans, [but] you never know what's going to happen in the future."

"I don't want to get anyone's hopes up," Justice added, reiterating, "There's nothing in the works, but I don't know. We all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?"

However, just because there aren't any set plans doesn't mean she hasn't given some thought to where her character, Tori Vega, might be years later.

"I feel like she would be like she would be like a really successful songwriter and maybe still singing too. But I'd love to see her in kind of like a Julia Michaels vibe," she explained. "I would love that for her."

As fans wait to see what the future holds for a Victorious revival, Justice's latest film Trust is about to come out, and the actress dished on the "sexy, twisty, romantic drama."

"It really just explores themes of temptation and cheating and what is considered cheating," she shared. "I'm curious to hear the conversations after the film of what people think, like of who they think is right in the situation and who they think is wrong."

For Justice, the themes and questions resonate, because "trust really is the most important thing in a relationship."

"If you don't have that, you don't have anything," she said. "So to me, if someone is ever sneaky or is lying to me, that's just not something I put up with."

Meanwhile, on the music side of her recent efforts, Justice opened up about some new tunes she's been working on and what it could mean for a future album.

"I will say that I have some songs that I really love, and I'm very excited about that. I am looking forward to continuing to put out there," she said, adding that she will "eventually" start working on a full-length album, but she's going to focus on "just singles right now."

That being said, Ariana Grande -- Justice's former Victorious co-star -- shared her support for Justice's new music last year, after the release of her single "Treat Myself," and the songstress said that she "would love" to collaborate with her in the future.

"I would so be down for that," she marveled. "It's been so nice having the support of her and the rest of my cast."

"She texted me about the song when it first came out this whole long, amazing sweet text," Justice added. "She's killing it right now. She's been killing it. I'm so happy for her."

Justice's steamy new drama Trustis in select theaters and On Demand Friday.