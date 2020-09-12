Victoria Beckham Praises Son Brooklyn's 'Wonderful' Fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham is ready to welcome Nicola Peltz to the family. The fashion designer gushed over son Brooklyn Beckham's engagement to the actress during her Wednesday appearance on Lorraine.

"He's so happy -- they are both so happy," Victoria said of Brooklyn and Nicola, who got engaged in July. "[Nicola] is just wonderful."

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," she added. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

Brooklyn, 21, and Nicola, 25, started dating last year.

"It's nice with everything that has gone on this year for Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with," Victoria shared. "During this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So, we are very happy and very excited ... What will I wear?"

Victoria and her family celebrated Brooklyn's engagement over the summer.

"We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x," the Spice Girl wrote on Instagram in July.

"I love you so so much victoria i’m the luckiest girl," Nicola commented on Victoria's post.

See more on the family in the video below.