Victoria Beckham Gives Serious Posh Spice Vibes in Little Black Dress

Posh Spice is in the building!

Victoria Beckham gave off serious Spice Girls vibes in her latest Instagram post. In the pic, the singer-turned-fashion designer rocks a little black dress as she holds up a peace sign. Beckham was known to sport LBDs during her time in the girl group, with it becoming her signature look.

"Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!! 🌶️✌️ Kisses!," VB captioned her post on Saturday morning.

Naturally fans couldn't help but praise Beckham, with one follower even quoting the famous Spice World movie line: "Which one should I wear…'The little Gucci dress .. The Little Gucci dress .. OR ... The Little Gucci Dress.'" No word if the dress is Gucci.

Beckham had an early morning, waking up and making herself a protein shake before heading to the gym. However, her daughter, Harper, couldn't help but wonder if it was a blended alcoholic beverage.

"Good morning, mummy! What is that? Is that a frozen margarita?" Harper is heard saying in her Instagram Story.

"Harper, it is 7:30 in the morning! It is not a frozen margarita. I'm going to the gym," she replies with a laugh.

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'" the 47-year-old fashion designer said. "And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that's quite something."

She also touched on her fashion-forward looks and trends the British girl group started, saying, "I don't look at anything and cringe."

"I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn't care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried, is this the newest, coolest? We set trends because there was no fear," Beckham added.

