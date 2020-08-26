Victoria Beckham Gives Daughter Harper a Sweet Spice Girls Nickname

Generation next generation next! Victoria Beckham and her 9-year-old daughter, Harper, showed fans what girl power is all about on Tuesday.

The adorable mother-daughter duo posed for a posh mirror selfie as the 46-year-old fashion designer rocked a little black dress (could it be Gucci?) and threw up a peace sign.

"Kisses from posh and baby posh ✌🏼💕💕," Victoria captioned the sweet shot.

Her former Spice Girls bandmate, Emma Bunton (a.k.a Baby Spice) commented on the post, writing, "👧✌🏼"

Though Victoria didn't attend the Spice Girls United Kingdom reunion tour last year, she has made her love of the hit girl group clear. Bunton and fellow member Geri Halliwell both attended the 21st birthday party of Victoria's oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in early March, and Victoria's husband, David Beckham, sang along to the Spice Girls in a recent sketch with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

Victoria wasn't the only one sharing her love of Harper on Instagram this week. On Tuesday, Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee, Nicola Peltz, also posted a cute selfie with his younger sister, writing, "h7 is the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human i know!"

