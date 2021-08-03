Victoria and David Beckham's Daughter Harper, 9, Is All Grown Up in International Women's Day Video

Harper Beckham, the 9-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, is all grown up!

In honor of International Women's Day on Monday, Victoria shared a sweet video of Harper speaking about the celebratory day via Instagram. "Happy International Women's Day," Harper, rocking a floral top, braided pigtails and a sweet smile, said in the clip. "Today is the day we celebrate girls all around the world."

In a second video posted by Victoria (set to "Stop" by the Spice Girls), the fashion designer's team shared some of their thoughts on womanhood today. "I'm so proud to be celebrating with them from afar!" Victoria added in the caption.

Victoria also shared a sweet photo of herself giving her daughter a hug and a kiss on her Instagram Story, writing, "So proud to be raising such a smart, kind girl. I've always told her that she can achieve anything she wants to, because she can!"

Victoria Beckham/ Instagram Stories

While speaking to ET last February, David couldn't seem to help himself from gushing over Victoria and their family. In addition to Harper, the two are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16.

"I like to feel like I still impress my kids all the time," he said. "Even the fact that some of my boys are starting to wear my clothes, which, I've got the respect from them on that side of things."

David also opened up about the day he first met Victoria during an episode of The Tonight Show that same month. "She came to watch me at a game in London with her manager at the time, and one of the other Spice Girls," he recalled. "I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time… [and] we all had our favorite Spice Girl."

"She was obviously my favorite," he added. "It might be a bit awkward if she wasn't."

