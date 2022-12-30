Victoria and David Beckham: A Timeline of Their Lasting Romance

Posh and Becks! The romance between Victoria and David Beckham spans more than two decades and has produced four kids. But when they first met, she was a Spice Girl named Victoria Adams in the early stages of fame and he was a Manchester United soccer star who was rising in the ranks to later become one of the greatest midfielders in the sport.

From the pair's sweet love-at-first-sight beginnings to building their empires and families side by side, David and Victoria have endured their fair share of hardship and come through stronger.

Here's a look back at their long-standing romance:

1996

David recalls seeing a Spice Girls video featuring Victoria in a catsuit and he claims he proudly declared to his Manchester United teammate, Gary Neville, "That one there, that’s the girl I’m going to marry."

Dale Cherry/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

February 1997

Posh attended a game in London with Sporty Spice (Melanie Chisholm) and as David recalls it, he blew his chance in the player's lounge afterward.

“I’m quite shy,” David later told W magazine of the encounter. “I just sort of waved from the other side of the bar. I sort of said hello and then just went back to Manchester. I was quite upset and gutted."

A week later, David got another chance when Victoria attended another game in Manchester.

Peter Wilcock - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

"She'd had a couple of drinks, so I decided, 'Why not? I'll try to get her number,'" David shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020. "We talked for about an hour at the player's lounge and then she actually got the train up that day, so she actually wrote her number down on the train ticket, which I still have."

The pair both described this moment as a love-at-first-sight kind of feeling.

"I felt that, yeah. You did, I hope," David teased Victoria on the Michael Parkinson Show. "It was definitely as soon as I seen her. I didn't even have to meet her. I just wanted to meet her. I just fancied her. It was just a case of getting together then."

"I knew as soon as I met him. One of the most attractive things I found with David is that he shared the same sort of family values as me," Victoria recalled. "He's a very kind person. We're really good friends on top of everything."

January 1998

After David popped the question at Rookery Hall Hotel in Cheshire, England, the couple announced their engagement with Victoria flashing her massive marquise-cut diamond ring from her future husband. She would go on to have 15 different engagement rings gifted to her by her husband through the years.

John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

February 1998

The couple found out Victoria was pregnant while the Spice Girls were on tour in Brooklyn, New York. Victoria recently shared a photo from that special day.

September 1998

The duo was all smiles long before Victoria adopted her signature pout. They looked to be totally in love at the Antonio Berardi Fashion Show in London.

PA Images via Getty Images

1999

Allegations came out that David had kissed another woman while Victoria was pregnant with their first child, Brooklyn. She shared in her 2001 autobiography, Learning to Fly, that she came home and punched the athlete.

“I hadn’t planned it. I hadn’t punched anybody before. Just instinct," she wrote at the time. "I just felt angry and hurt."

The couple both spoke about having suicidal thoughts amid the scandal. They later fled to Lake Como in Italy to get away and came out of the trip together.

Victoria and David later spoke with TV host Michael Parkinson about the scandal.

"As much as you can trust someone and they say, 'Obviously, I haven't done this. I don't know this person.' As much as you want to believe that person, they've still put that element of doubt in your mind," Victoria explained of the situation. "People can say what they want about me, but David is the one person -- and Brooklyn -- that's mine."

"The worst thing for me was seeing Victoria hurting so much," David said at the time.

March 1999

Their first son, Brooklyn, was both on March 4, 1999. Victoria later shared that he received his name because she had always liked the girl's name "Brooke." The fact that she discovered she was pregnant while on tour in Brooklyn, New York, with the Spice Girls was a coincidence.

June 1999

The couple rocked one of their most iconic looks ever at the Versace Club Gala Party in London. Victoria has gone on to say she doesn't regret the matching leather looks one bit.

Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

July 1999

The pair put aside their differences and tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland, on July 4, 1999. The wedding had a Robin Hood theme for the decor with a burgundy, dark green, and cardinal purple color scheme. Victoria wore a Vera Wang gown and a gold tiara from Irish designer Slim Barrett. David wore a white tux. For the reception, the pair changed into matching iconic bright purple looks.

May 2000

Victoria brought their 1-year-old son, Brooklyn, to support his dad at the Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur match. The little cutie toddled over to his father on the pitch as his proud mom looked on.

Steve Mitchell/EMPICS via Getty Images

July 2000

The Beckhams met royalty when they attended the Prince's Trust Capital FM Party in the Park in London. The pair was seen smiling as they greeted the then-Prince Charles.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

March 2001

The couple celebrated their son in style, throwing a second birthday party for Brooklyn at the Wacky Warehouse in Cheshire, England.

David Jones - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

September 2002

The couple welcomed their second son, Romeo, at Portland Hospital in London. David later spoke with reporters at the nearby Regent's Park.

"It's always nervous having children but it's the most beautiful thing in the world," he said at the time.

May 2003

Continuing their matching looks, the duo dazzled at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards with David sporting a ponytail and all-white look and Victoria in a lace-up corset dress.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

November 2003

Victoria proudly stood by her man's side as he received the Order of the British Empire honor from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

ROTA/Getty Images

April 2004

A story came out that alleged David had an affair with Rebecca Loos, an assistant at his management firm. It was later reported that a tabloid paid the woman $600,000 for her story.

“David and I got through it together,” Victoria told W magazine years later. “No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we’ve come out of everything we’ve been through stronger and happier. It’s even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together.”

February 2005

Baby No. 3 arrived while the couple was in Madrid, Spain. Cruz was born at the Hospital Ruber Internacional while his father was playing for the Real Madrid soccer team.

November 2006

Taking on Rome, the Beckhams attended the wedding of their pals, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, at Castello Odescalchi.

Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images

July 2007

As they arrived in Los Angeles following David's relocation with LA Galaxy, the pair was greeted by some other famous couples. They posed with Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes as well as Will and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Museum of Contemporary Art's Geffen Warehouse for their welcoming party.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

August 2007

Following their big move to America, the sexy couple got steamy on the cover of W magazine. Though the racy shoot made headlines, they also gushed about one another within the glossy pages.

“I trust my wife 110 percent,” David said. “When people say, ‘Victoria wears the trousers,’ I’m happy with that.”

March 2008

Victoria and the couple's sons, Romeo and Cruz, cheered on their soccer star dad during his 100th appearance for England at a match between England and France.

AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

May 2008

Solidifying their move to America, the sartorially inclined pair attended their first Met Gala together for the Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme. Posh wore a sheer embroidered, collared white gown while Becks opted for a classic black tux.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

October 2009

Embracing American celebrity culture, the Beckhams sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game with their sons, Romeo and Cruz, on their laps.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

December 2010

As the boys got older, they had a rare red carpet moment at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards. Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz all walked the carpet with their famous parents, showing off big grins.

Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage)

April 2011

A pregnant Victoria attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding with David by her side. She wore a loose navy gown with a matching fascinator hat.

Clive Rose/GP/Getty Images

July 2011

After years of having little boys, the couple was delighted to welcome their daughter, Harper Seven, to the family.

May 2012

The couple got caught on the Kiss Cam at the Staples Center, hesitantly complying while laughing off the sweet moment.

November 2012

Victoria was surrounded by all of her boys at the press night for the West End show Viva Forever, which was filled with Spice Girls hits.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

May 2014

The fashion-forward couple attended their second Met Gala together in matching, all-white looks.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

April 2015

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Victoria gave a rare look into her and David's lives with their four kids.

"Me and David, we work a lot, but the kids are everything to us. And we're very, very present. And I think it's important that the kids have a good work ethic and try to help other people in the world."

February 2018

Victoria gave her husband a sweet hug as he sat in the front row at her New York Fashion Week show, alongside their kids.

JP Yim/Getty Images

May 2018

The couple was in attendance at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, England. Months later, Meghan would wear some of Victoria's line for her farewell tour of the U.K.

CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

March 2019

Marking David's impressive stint with the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2007 to 2012, the two posed in front of a statue erected for him at Legends Plaza in Carson, California.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

November 2019

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Victoria quipped about her longtime husband, "I've been married to him for 20 years, so I'm kind of fond of him. He's a good dad. He's a very good dad."

February 2020

The proud Beckham family posed alongside Anna Wintour while sitting front row at London Fashion Week for Victoria's show.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

April 2022

The proud mom and dad attended the wedding of their oldest son, Brooklyn, and their daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. Though they were all smiles at the event, there have since been rumors of a rift between the Beckhams and their daughter-in-law.

May 2022

When posting a birthday tribute to Becks, Victoria wrote, "I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday."

July 2022

In honor of their 23rd wedding anniversary, Posh posted a sweet smiling snap with her man, shutting down the years of haters and adversity.

“They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕,” Victoria wrote next to a photo of her and David smiling.

October 2022

Victoria couldn't help but gush about her man during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying of David, "He's amazing. He's so supportive. We're so supportive of each other. He's a really, really, really great dad. He's a fantastic husband. He works so, so hard and I feel very lucky that we have each other."

November 2022

David got lots of support from Victoria and three of their kids -- Harper, Romeo and Cruz -- at the London screening of his Disney+ series, Save Our Squad With David Beckham.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+