Vanessa Bryant Posts Congratulatory Wishes for Gianna's 8th Grade Graduation

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late daughter, Gianna, on what would have been her middle school graduation day.

Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26 alongside her father, Kobe Bryant, as well as seven other victims. She was 13 years old.

On Friday, Vanessa posted a message on Instagram reading, "Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I'm so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020."

Since Gianna's tragic death, Vanessa has continued to honor her on meaningful occasions. Last month, she wished Gianna a happy birthday on the day she would have turned 14 years old.

"Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you," she wrote alongside a smiling picture of Gianna at Disneyland. "You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️."

"Kobe wore the shirt to protest the death of Eric Garner, a black man who was killed in New York after a police officer placed his arm around Garner's neck, during which he also uttered 'I can't breathe,'" she explained in the caption. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️."

She also shared on Instagram that she was appreciative of the various murals in Los Angeles dedicated to Kobe and Gianna largely remaining untouched amid the protests.

For the latest on Vanessa, including how she celebrated her 38th birthday with an unread letter from Kobe, watch the video below: