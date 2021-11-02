Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's Acceptance to University of Oregon

Natalia Bryant may have a tough choice ahead of her. The daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant has been considering colleges like New York University and University of Southern California, and now she's been accepted to the University of Oregon.

Vanessa shared the exciting news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, alongside a screenshot of Natalia's acceptance letter offering her a spot in University of Oregon's class of 2025. "Congrats @NataliaBryant," the proud mom wrote.

The news comes a month after Vanessa revealed NYU was one of Natalia's top choices. However, she quickly added that she would prefer if Natalia stayed closer to home in California.

"I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. 😂😋 #CaliGirlForever ☀️🌴," Vanessa wrote.

It's been an exciting time for Natalia, who signed with IMG Models earlier this week.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model," Natalia said in a statement. "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Natalia's proud mom, Vanessa, quickly shared the post to her own account, writing, "@nataliabryant I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani! 😘❤️ 2/8."

