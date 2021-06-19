Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Stylishly Step Out to Attend 'F9' Premiere

Vanessa Bryant and her daughter, Natalia, had a sweet family outing.

The late Kobe Bryant's wife and 18-year-old daughter stylishly stepped out to attend the F9 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday. Vanessa, 39, looked stunning in a neon green long-sleeve dress by Mimi Plangem, which she paired with matching Le Silla shoes, Le Vian jewelry and a Dolce & Gabbana clutch.

As for Natalia -- who recently graduated from high school -- she rocked a red suit with a Dolce & Gabbana top and Le Silla shoes. The two posed for photos on the red carpet and couldn't help but smile at each other at one point.

At the premiere, Vanessa posted a selfie of the two at their seats. "F9 Premiere with my baby @nataliabryant ❤️," she captioned the sweet shot.

She also shared a photo of herself and Natalia with Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson.

After the premiere, the mother-daughter duo made their way to King Taco and In-N-Out Burger for a post-premiere meal.

The F9 premiere marked Vanessa's latest public appearance since attending the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame, where Kobe was posthumously inducted.

Vanessa marked the milestone moment for her daughter and shared the importance of making sure Natalia made it to the dance.

"Natalia almost missed her senior prom last night. When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn't want me going to prom without him and I didn't want to go without him. When we heard Natalia's prom night and Kobe's Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said, 'Well if it's any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,'" Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

