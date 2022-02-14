Van Jones Welcomes His Third Child With a Friend: 'Conscious Co-Parenting'

Van Jones has welcomed a new addition to his family. The CNN commentator revealed that he and his friend, Noemi, recently welcomed a baby girl and will be “consciously co-parenting.”

In a statement to ET, the Emmy-winning journalist said that he and Noemi both wanted to have a child after the COVID-19 lockdown and that they “decided to join forces and become co-parents.”

“It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider,” he added.

“This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners," the statement continued. "This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Jones did not share any additional details.

The news of his latest arrival comes after the 53-year-old and his wife, Jana Carter, announced their split in 2018. The pair, who were married in 2005, are parents to boys Mattai and Cabral.

At the time, Jones shared the news of the split on Instagram. In a selfie, featuring Carter, the CNN host wrote, "#FamilyForever 💜💜💜 ... Divorce means the end of a marriage, not the end of a family. 💜💜💜 #FamilyForever 💜💜💜 ."

Jones' baby news comes shortly after fellow CNN anchor, Anderson Cooper, revealed that he is now a father of two. The Anderson Cooper 360 host shared that he welcomed a second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

Cooper said that his new bundle, who joins big brother Wyatt, "was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy, and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."